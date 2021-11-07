Students Hold Interactive Dog Walk

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Dogs in the FM area are being treated by NDSU students and their pet project, Playtime Pet Events.

“One of the assignments for the semester is to pretty much come up with a business idea and have some sort of prototype or service that shows what your business entails. So for ours, we decided to do events for dogs” said co-creator, Tanaya Hopkins

It’s the perfect afternoon for dogs to come get a good walk here at Rabanus Park. Not only are there four unique interactive stations for them to get worn out, have some fun, they get to have some treats as well.

The students set up four tables that include fun activities for dogs to engage with and get rewarded for. The tables sat alongside the trail, giving owners a chance to walk their dogs as well.

With different themes, the tables involved bubble catching, tennis ball bobbing, and treat finding puzzles. Dogs that made it to the end were able to have their owner put their name in a drawing for a chance to win a dog treat launcher.

“I think it’s just a great event to get outdoors and a perfect day to do it. If you have a dog, bring them on out here,” said dog walker, Aaron Ochsner.

While the event is for the furry friends that came to the park, it’s also benefiting dogs that are in need.

“We are taking donations and all the donations will go to a local animal shelter here in Fargo,” said Tanaya.

The group plans to hold more events every other week throughout the year to help raise money for Homeward Animal Shelter and to fulfill their classwork.

To follow the events and donate to the shelter, click here.