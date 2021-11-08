‘We The Poeple’ rally attracts hundreds who rebuke vaccine mandates

People are afraid to lose their jobs over federal vaccine mandate and want their voices heard

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – Hundreds gathered in the state’s Capitol for a “We the People rally” to express frustrations with vaccine mandates.

Demonstrators are upset people are losing their jobs and military members are being dishonorably discharged for refusing the vaccine.

Republican State Representative Jim Kasper of Fargo says there needs to be more conservatives represented in local government to have their voices heard.

About 100 rallygoers went inside the capitol peacefully to talk to their representatives.

“What I want to say is what you’re doing here today is the beginning I believe of a revolution in our state,” Kasper said.

“There’s been a lot of talk for many years and that’s what it is folks talk, right? We’re done talking, let’s start walking,” NDGOP District 40 Chairman Jay Ludeen said.

Organizer of the rally, Republican State Representative Jeff Hoverson of Minot, is infected with Covid-19 and couldn’t attend. He says the virus is “like a really bad flu” and is taking the deworming drug Ivermectin that the FDA advises people not to take for Covid-19.