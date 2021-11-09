Bismarck police involved in search for missing Fargo man

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) – Police in Bismarck are asking residents for any information they can provide about a missing Fargo man whose car was found in Bismarck.

Fargo police took a missing person report on 38-year-old Daniel Olson after he didn’t show up for work late last month.

Bismarck Police Lt. Luke Gardiner says Olson’s car was discovered near Cottonwood Park on Nov. 4. Gardiner says Olson’s wallet and other personal belongings were in the car.

He says police have no indication that a crime was involved in Olson’s disappearance.