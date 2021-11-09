Moorhead man sentenced for participating in Jan. 6 attack at U.S Capitol

WASHINGTON (KVRR) – A federal judge has sentenced a Moorhead man to two years’ probation after pleading guilty to charges connected to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

In a plea agreement with federal prosecutors, 31-year-old Jordan Stotts pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building. Three other charges were dismissed.

A spokesman with the U.S. Attorney’s office in Washington, D.C. says the sentence includes 60 days of home detention and 60 hours of community service. Stotts must also pay $500 restitution towards the estimated $1,495,326.55 in damages to the Capitol.

In March, Stotts was arrested by the FBI in northern Minnesota after he turned himself in.