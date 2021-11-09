Plans for new West Fargo Fire Dept. HQ shared with City Commission

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Plans for the new West Fargo Fire Department headquarters are coming together.

West Fargo Fire Chief Dan Fuller announced the finalized planning process of the project.

The fire department selected the building’s design firm, Construction Management Company, and have been moving forward with the design process. They hope the new headquarters will Improve response times and rates of survival for serious medical emergencies and improve the reliability of their overall system.

Fuller says this new building will be the most modern, state of the art fire department in North Dakota.

“Nothing in the building is a want, it is all a need. We have been able to go through and trim and find areas that we can find efficiencies to make sure the building is going to work for the people over my right shoulder who will be living and working in this building,” Fuller said.

Construction of the headquarters is expected to be completed in the spring of 2023.