AAA predicts busy holiday travel season despite high gas prices

FARGO (KVRR) – Gasoline prices surged in October and are likely to remain elevated through the holiday season.

AAA spokesman Gene LaDoucer says in North Dakota, the average price for gas is about $3.20 per gallon. LaDoucer says Thanksgiving gas prices haven’t been this high since 2013. Last Thanksgiving, the state average was $1.99 per gallon.

“As it appears these high gas prices will hang around through the holidays, it’s likely travelers will budget more for gasoline and less for things like shopping, lodging and dining out.”

LaDoucer says nearly 1 in 5 people from the region are expected to travel during the holiday period. “After a rough travel year in 2020, it appears higher gas prices are not deterring people from returning to the road for Thanksgiving.”

About 6.4 million more Americans will be traveling this Thanksgiving. LaDoucer says to prepare for roads and airports to be noticeably more crowded. Road travel is expected to increase 8%. Domestic air travel is up 80% from last year.