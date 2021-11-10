FBI seeking info in presumed murder of North Dakota man

MINNEAPOLIS (KVRR) – The FBI is seeking the public’s assistance regarding the disappearance and presumed death of Steven Roger Longie.

Longie was last seen around the Turtle Mountain Indian Reservation in late October, 2020.

The FBI says there are “investigative reasons to believe that foul play contributed to the disappearance and presumed death of Longie.” They are offering a reward of up to $5,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local FBI office, call 1-800-CALL-FBI, or submit an online tip at tips.fbi.gov.