Fergus Falls included in Minnesota’s electric school bus project

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) – The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has announced more than $2 million in grants for its electric school bus pilot project.

School districts in Fergus Falls, Faribault, St. Paul, Columbia Heights, Morris, and Osseo are receiving the money.

The project is the first electric school bus project in the Midwest and one of several programs designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and address climate change.

The agency says the eight electric school buses will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 11-hundred tons over their lifetime.