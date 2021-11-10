LIVE: ND Ag Lawyer Shares Story Of How She Helped Save Thousands Of Family Farms

Sarah Vogel's Memoir, "The Farmer's Lawyer" Is Out Now

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — She’s a renowned ag lawyer who served as North Dakota’s ag commissioner.

Now, she’s an author, recounting how she helped save thousands of family farms across the country.

Sarah Vogel’s first book is a memoir titled The Farmer’s Lawyer.

She tells the story of her legal fight against the USDA’s Farmers Home Administration in the 1980’s.

Her lawsuit grew from nine to 240,000 plaintiffs and led to a farm foreclosures being halted nationwide.

Tens of thousands of families were able to keep their homes due to the lawsuit.

Vogel says family farms still face serious problems today, from anti-competitive measures in the marketplace to an aging farmer population.

She adds, “I think pretty much everybody in North Dakota is aware of how important agriculture is to states like North Dakota. If we want to save our small towns we have to save our farmers.”

Click here to find out more about Vogel’s book and future author events.