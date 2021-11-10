Wahpeton veteran receives nine medals five decades after being discharged

WAHPETON, N.D. (KVRR) – A Wahpeton Vietnam veteran is given nine military awards he earned decades after serving in the Navy.

Congressman Kelly Armstrong presented Seaman Al Collins the Purple Heart, Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal Combat V, Navy Unit Commendation, Meritorious Unit Commendation, National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal – Korea, Vietnam Service Medal One Silver Star, Honorable Reserve Discharge Button and Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal.

Collins was honorably discharged in 1971.

Congressman Armstrong’s office worked with the National Personnel Records Center and the North Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs to make sure Collins was given the recognition he earned.

“I was surprised to hear that I would receive these awards. It feels really good, and I am honored to receive this recognition. I appreciate Congressman Armstrong and North Dakota Veterans Affairs helping me finally receive them,” Collins said.