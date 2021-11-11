Veterans honored at Fargo Air Museum ceremony

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The Fargo VFW and American Legion hold a big Veterans Day ceremony with dozens of veterans, active duty soldiers and their families to commemorate those who served.

For the first time Veterans day ceremonies were held at the Fargo Air Museum, a place with illustrious military history and artifacts.

The Red River Valley Veteran Concert Band performed, all this to honor and remember.

“The blood that was shed and the sacrifices that ensured the freedom of our beloved United States of America, ” Master Sgt. Ed Ahonen said.

Along with the traditional Veterans Day ceremony presentation, Navy veteran Lt. Jr. Grade Delvin Owens was honored as he turned 98 years young.

“Well I plan on making it to, my brother was 101 and I’m trying to beat him If I can,” Owens said.

As one of a few World War II veterans still living, Owens has seen a lot over his life time and this was a chance for reflection.

“Yeah, it’s good in a way you know you can remember things back. It seems like a long time ago now to live through the dirty thirties. Things like that, that people don’t even know about,” Owens said.

And he even let us in on his secret for making it this far.

“A lot of hard work that’s the big thing. Nine children. It takes a lot of doing to raise that many,” Owens said.

Owens admired his time in the Navy.

“Two-and-a-half years in the Navy flight training, going up as a test pilot in Hawaii. Pretty nice duty. Someone had to do it. World War II was kind of a special war. The whole country was at war,” Owens said.

His advice for the younger generation…

“You know, the young people, I think it’s good to have a stint in the service. You learn to remember how things can be,” Owens said.

Veterans say they felt appreciated and their families expressed gratitude and pride standing with their soldiers