Dakota Bowl Roundup: Sheyenne, Jamestown, Kindred, Lamoure-L-M All Win State Titles

Four state champions crowned at the FargoDome

FARGO, N.D — Four North Dakota high school football state champions were crowned at the Dakota Bowl Friday.

Lamoure-Litchville-Marion won its first title since 1991 knocking off Cavalier 42-14.

Kindred won their first ever state title in football taking down the top seed, Hillsboro-Central Valley 34-14.

Jamestown won the first ever 11A title with a 41-27 win over the one seed, Bismarck St. Mary’s.

In the 11AA title game, Sheyenne completed an undefeated season and took down West Fargo for the second time this season, 27-7.