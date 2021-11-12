“Fargo Monthly” Magazine Doubling Its Size In 2022

Each "Fargo Monthly" issue will include a wider variety of topics for readers

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — One of the metro’s most popular magazines will have a new look come next year.

Spotlight Media publishes a number of free magazines, including Fargo Monthly and Bison Illustrated.

Soon, there’s going to be a whole lot more to Fargo Monthly.

Now, each issue is about 68 pages long.

Next year, they plan to double the number of pages.

Now, each issue focuses on a single topic.

With the expanded coverage, publishers hope to include a variety of topics in each issue.

Spotlight Media’s Brady Drake explains, “People can expect a lot of good content that are good for parents. They can expect content for food and dining. They can expect entertainment, health and wellness. We’re really gonna try and hit every single one of those every month.”

