Update: Icy roads lead to crashes, spinouts across the region

1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – The Minnesota State Patrol responded to several weather-related crashes after the first winter storm of the season moved through the region.

Troopers were called to numerous crashes in west-central Minnesota, some of them involving injuries.

Sgt. Jesse Grabow says a semi overturned just east of Moorhead Friday afternoon. The driver was not injured.

Numerous vehicles slid off the highway and several semis jackknifed. One crash involved a pickup pulling a cattle trailer near St. Joseph.