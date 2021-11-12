Update: Icy roads lead to crashes, spinouts across the region
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – The Minnesota State Patrol responded to several weather-related crashes after the first winter storm of the season moved through the region.
Troopers were called to numerous crashes in west-central Minnesota, some of them involving injuries.
Sgt. Jesse Grabow says a semi overturned just east of Moorhead Friday afternoon. The driver was not injured.
Numerous vehicles slid off the highway and several semis jackknifed. One crash involved a pickup pulling a cattle trailer near St. Joseph.