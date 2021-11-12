Noem announces campaign for second term as South Dakota governor

PIERRE, S.D. (KVRR) – South Dakota Republican Gov. Kristi Noem is running for reelection.

“I’m excited to announce that I will be running for re-election as Governor of South Dakota” Noem announced on social media Friday afternoon. “Together, we’ve accomplished so much…but there is much more we can do. South Dakota’s best days are still ahead.

Noem says South Dakota is a “thriving bastion of personal and economic freedom where our nation’s most fundamental values have not gone out of style.”

Noem is South Dakota’s first female governor. She was elected in 2018 after serving as a member of Congress for 8 years.