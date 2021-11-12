State Patrol searching for semi that hit pedestrian in Becker County

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KVRR) – The Minnesota State Patrol is asking the public for help in locating a semi that hit a pedestrian east of Detroit Lakes.

The pedestrian was hit at approximately 7:15 p.m. Thursday on Highway 34 near Height of Land Township in Becker County. The 42-year-old female victim suffered life-threatening injuries.

The suspect vehicle is a white Volvo tractor (2016-2018 model) pulling a flatbed trailer with 2 pieces of machinery or other load covered with a tarp on the back. The right front headlight is out and the tractor has noticeable damage to the front right bumper and headlight area.

The vehicle was last seen headed westbound through the Detroit Lakes area.

Anyone with information is asked to call l 218-846-8244.