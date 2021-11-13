19-Year-Old Shot While Hunting In Polk County, Non-Life Threatening Injuries

POLK CO., Minn. (KVRR) — A man suffers non-life threatening injuries in a hunting accident this morning in Polk County.

According to the sheriff’s office, it was after 10 a.m. when an officer responded to the area of Highway 2 and 380th Avenue SW for a report of a hunter with a gunshot wound.

First responders arrived on scene and located the victim, 19-year-old Bryce Brannan, who was then taken to Altru in Grand Forks with non-life threatening injuries.

The Minnesota DNR will be investigating the incident.