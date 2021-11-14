2021 National Runner-Up Mrs. Agriculture USA Advocates for Agriculture

"I found Miss Agriculture USA and it is exactly what I was looking for."

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – You may have heard of Miss USA. But have you ever heard of Miss Agriculture USA?

An NDSU graduate and three-time Miss Agriculture USA title holder for North Dakota has been actively involved in agriculture her whole life.

“I grew up on a hobby farm in Hawley, Minnesota so that is kind of where it all started. When I got through school and started college, I decided that is what I wanted to do for the rest of my life,” 2021 National Runner-Up Mrs. Agriculture USA, Katherine Curren said.

Since then she has held several agricultural titles.

She said, “I started out actually as the 2016 Steam Queen at Western Minnesota Steam Threshers Reunion and after I had got the crown, I was like this is a great way to be able to talk with people. After that, I competed in Miss America for a bit, but that really was not my thing, it didn’t really fit right and then I found Miss Agriculture USA and it is exactly what I was looking for.”

Her involvement with the industry has inspired other girls to join the Miss Agriculture USA organization.

“I’d love to be able to get more girls involved and I have already accomplished that so far. I have four North Dakota Queens coming in after my reign ends. Those girls are very excited. I am hoping to pave the way so that people know what we are up to and what we are about,” Curren added.

She hopes by advocating for agriculture, she can educate more people about it.

“Did you know that 7 percent of adult Americans think that chocolate milk comes from brown cows? That is a shockingly big amount. So the goal is to try and get people to know the truths behind agriculture and get rid of any myths people may be concerned about and I think that is really important,” Curren explained.

Katherine says this national organization is for everyone, no matter their background.

She added, “We have girls that have never been to a farm before that are like, you know I’m passionate about agriculture and I want to do more things for it.”

The national nonprofit organization started in 2018.