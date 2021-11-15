LIVE: Christkindlmarkt Grows Into Larger Venue For 2021

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A newer tradition is back on for the holidays this year in downtown Fargo.

Christkindlmarkt festivities were put on hold last year due to COVID.

But the four-day event is back starting this Thursday.

They had to expand to a larger venue this year.

It’s taking over the inside and outside of the Fargo Civic Center with a beer garden and a winter wonderland with Christmas gifts, lit trees, fireplaces, s’mores and other Holiday goodies.

Up to 40 performances are scheduled.

You can also buy limited-edition locally-made Christkindlmarkt mugs and Christmas ornaments.

Simone Wai with Folkways shares why the ornaments are special. She explains, “These are wood-cut ornaments designed locally again my Jeff Knight and made at the Vocational Training Center just south of downtown. That is a non-profit that employs folks with disabilities to make all kinds of these including these wooden ornaments.”

Christkindlmarkt runs from Thursday, November 18th through Sunday the 21st.

Click here for more details about Christkindlmarkt.