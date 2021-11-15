Police didn’t alert school officials about threat to Detroit Lakes school

Supt. Mark Jenson

DETROIT LAKES (KVRR/KDLM) – Detroit Lakes Public Schools says they weren’t made aware of a potential threat to Rossman Elementary School until reading a news article about the situation.

The Detroit Lakes Tribune on Nov. 12 reported that Jeffery Scott Gunderson, 27, of Detroit Lakes was charged in Becker County District Court with making violent threats after allegedly telling his probation officer that he planned to “shoot up” a Detroit Lakes elementary school and wanted to die by “suicide by cop.”

“Unfortunately, neither the DL Tribune, nor local law enforcement communicated any information to the District regarding the situation prior to the publication,” Detroit Lakes Superintendent Mark Jenson said in a memo to parents.

Police have ensured the school officials that future concerns will be brought to the School District’s attention.

“Your child’s safety is one of our highest priorities and had we known, we would have alerted families,” said Jenson. “As a community, government and schools, we can do better”.

Gunderson remains in the Becker County Jail.