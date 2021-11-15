Woman Sentenced For Commercial Sex Robberies in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A Fargo woman is sentenced to nearly 4 years in prison for a string of violent commercial sex robberies.

20-year-old Harleigh Haugen was also given three years of supervised release in U.S. District Court for conspiracy to commit robbery and robbery.

An investigation revealed Haugen and 21-year-old Jordan Kraft conspired with a group of young males and females to rob people seeking sex online.

In some cases, the victims were assaulted before they were robbed in May and June of 2019.

Kraft is still waiting to be sentenced.

6 other co-defendants were indicted and pleaded guilty.

• SHELTON LEE MOSEBY, IV, age 19, Fargo, ND: Plead guilty to One Count of

Interfere with Commerce by Threats and Violence – Hobbs Act Robbery,

sentenced to 51 months in federal prison, followed by 3 years supervised release.

• TEAJAHA SHANETTE LAYSHA GRANDER, age 24, Fargo, ND: Plead guilty

to One Count of Interfere with Commerce by Threats and Violence – Hobbs Act

Robbery, sentenced to 24 months in federal prison, followed by 3 years supervised

release.

• TATYANNA DESHUAN GRANDER, age 21, Fargo, ND: Plead guilty to One

Count of Interfere with Commerce by Threats and Violence – Hobbs Act Robbery,

sentenced to 30 months in federal prison, followed by 3 years supervised release.

• TEON TYRIK BERRY, age 19, Fargo, ND: Plead guilty to One Count of Interfere

with Commerce by Threats and Violence – Hobbs Act Robbery, sentenced to 57

months in federal prison, followed by 3 years supervised release.

• ZACHARY RONZELL MITCHELL, age 19, Fargo, ND: Plead guilty to One

Count of Interfere with Commerce by Threats and Violence – Hobbs Act Robbery,

pending sentencing.

• JACOBY RASHAWN LEE, age 19, Fargo, ND: Plead guilty to One Count of

Interference with Commerce by Threats or Violence—Hobbs Act Robbery,

sentenced to 84 months in federal prison, followed by 3 years supervised release..