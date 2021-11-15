Wynonna Talks About Coming To Fargo & Why She Hardly Talks To Her Famous Relatives

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Wynonna Judd says she is more than ready to get back out on the road and head to Fargo for a show Thursday night at Fargo Theatre.

We talked to the award winning country star from her farm house in Tennessee where she has some very famous neighbors, including her superstar mom and sister.

“I’ve been on the road since 1983, that’s 38 years so I will get on the bus and go ‘take me’ cause I go where I’m called,” said Wynonna.

This week she is being called to Fargo and she sounds ready.

“Where exactly is the show? Tell me, I know it’s in Fargo you silly willy. Oh, the Fargo Theatre, oh yeah!”

For the past decade, Wynonna and her husband Cactus Moser formerly of Highway 101, hit stages near and far as Wynonna & the Big Noise. But she will soon be honored for her past as a member of the award winning mother daughter duo The Judds when they are inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville in the spring.

“I feel incredibly overwhelmed by being ‘in the class of’.

I also feel on the other side of the coin after you’ve been doing it, what I’m doing this long, you start to realize this is where your life gets real and you realize your mortality.”

But if you think she is tight with her famous singing partner/mother, Naomi, or her movie star sister, Ashley Judd, think again.

“We don’t really communicate right now, it’s a busy season and there’s some family dynamics. We’re all alphas and we all go and go and go. I don’t know you’ll probably have to ask me at Thanksgiving, if we see each other. We are incredibly independent of one another right now.”

That is even though they all live on the same farm. But she says success can be a big distraction.

“The question hit a nerve a little bit because it’s like you know what, we’re all so successful and we’re working so much we don’t see each other, I think that’s true of a lot of families, right?”

Tickets are still available to see Wynonna & the Big Noise Thursday night at Fargo Theatre.

