Fargo Police Release Snapshots of Alleged Casey’s Armed Robbery Suspect

1/2

2/2

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Police release snapshots of the man who they say walked into Casey’s General Store on Monday afternoon, threatened the clerk with an alleged weapon and left on foot with cash.

The clerk was not hurt.

It happened at the Casey’s at 204 42nd Street South in Fargo.

The male suspect is described as white, around 5’11”.

He was wearing a dark colored jacket with a gray sweatshirt underneath, a hood up over his head, a stocking hat, and a black medical face mask.

A K9 was brought in but didn’t locate the suspect.

Anyone with information about the armed robbery is asked to contact Fargo Police.

Call Investigations at 701.241.1405 or text your tip with keyword FARGOPD to 847411.