Jamestown man dies in Stutsman Co. crash

STUTSMAN COUNTY, N.D. (KVRR) – A 63-year-old man is dead following a crash in Stutsman County.

It happened two miles north of Jamestown on Highway 52 around 5:15 Tuesday night.

The Highway Patrol says a vehicle driven by a Jamestown man was heading West on 32nd Street Southeast and tried to cross Hwy. 52 to turn South when the vehicle was struck by a vehicle driven by a Buchanan, North Dakota woman on the driver’s side. The vehicles went into the median.

Thirty-five-year-old Aubrey Wock was taken to Jamestown Regional Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries. Troopers say no charges are pending against her.

Two children in Wock’s vehicle were not hurt.

The Jamestown man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

The Highway Patrol says he was not wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation.