RDO’s Caters Taters raises money for Bio Girls

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – RDO holds its annual Caters Taters event and this year they have partnered with Bio Girls.

The Fargo-based charity focuses on building the self-esteem of young girls ages six to 12 with community service, mentoring and physical activity.

Dozens of people came out to get in on the potatoes some even got to go orders.

The event mascot Tommy Tater was front and center greeting guests.

Every year RDO partners with a local charity and over the years they’ve raised nearly $800,000. All proceeds raise this year will go to aiding the young ladies in the Bio Girls organization.

“RDO puts on this amazing event every single year and Bio Girls we are the beneficiary of the event. So, all the dollars are going towards impacting the girls that we serve, second through sixth grade, so we are so grateful for this event. It’s been a really good turnout so far and I know during this time it can be hit or miss, and so we’re very grateful for the amount of support already,” Bio Girls Director of Mission Development Karli Moch said.