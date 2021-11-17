Final Happy Joe’s In FM Metro Closes for Good

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — There is no more Happy Joe’s in the FM Metro.

The owners of the last Happy Joe’s in Fargo on South University Drive announcing they are retiring and the restaurant is closed.

Mike and Cheryl Post writing on social media that their 45 years in the business were ‘magical’.

They also thanked all of their customers over the past four decades.

The Happy Joe’s location is for sale and Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream Parlors is looking for a franchisee to carry on the traditions the Posts have started.

If you need to satisfy your Happy Joe’s fix, the nearest locations are in Crookston and Grand Forks.

The Posts say if you are interested in hearing about the Happy Joe’s franchise opportunities available in Fargo, Moorhead, and surrounding areas, contact Kat Davidson at 678-485-8413 or katd@drhnow.com.