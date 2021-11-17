Man killed in crash at I-29, 19th Ave. North intersection in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) – One person died in a single-vehicle crash on 19th Avenue North at the I-29 overpass in Fargo. It happened shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday.

The State Patrol says the car had exited northbound at the I-29 ramp and the driver went through the intersection where he collided with a traffic signal post on the north side of 19th Avenue. The crash caused severe damage to the front end of the car.

The 41-year-old driver died at the hospital. His name has not been released.

A 14-year-old male who was a passenger in the front seat had serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to Sanford Hospital.

The crash is under investigation.