Recall effort for GOP lawmaker halted due to redistricting

BISMARCK, N.D. – North Dakota’s top election official says an effort to recall a state legislator can’t occur now that a new redistricting map has been approved.

Secretary of State Al Jaeger on Thursday announced that he rescinded the petition to recall GOP Rep. Dwight Kiefert because an election will be held in his district in less than a year.

Kiefert won reelection last year. But he must run again next year to keep his seat because the redrawn legislative map adds a third incumbent.

The effort to recall Kiefert was largely over his vote to expel GOP Rep. Luke Simons who was accused of sexually harassing women.