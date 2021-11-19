Boy ‘lucky to be alive’ after assault in East Grand Forks

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (KVRR) – An East Grand Forks man is facing felony child abuse charges after court documents say he assaulted a 3-year-old boy in his care, leaving him with bleeding on the brain.

The criminal complaint against 28-year-old Rogelio Anguiano says police responded Wednesday to a home in the 700 block of 3rd Ave. E. to a call of a child who had fallen down the stairs.

The little boy was breathing but not responsive.

Aguiano allegedly told police he had a couple of beers and was playing video games when he heard the boy fall, and had tried to perform CPR. Police also say they heard Aguiano on the phone with the boy’s mother, telling her to take the blame.

Doctors at the hospital told police there were old injuries to the child, and that the boy’s head injuries were consistent with child abuse.

The complaint says doctors told the police the boy was lucky to be alive.

Angiuano is being held in the Tri-County Correctional Center on charges of 1st degree assault and malicious punishment of a child, both felonies.