Eastern ND hunters asked to donate deer heads for chronic wasting disease research

NORTH DAKOTA (KVRR) – The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced a possible case of chronic wasting disease in a deer southwest of Climax, Minnesota.

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department is increasing hunter harvested surveillance efforts in the eastern part of the state.

Chronic wasting disease is neurological disease contagious to deer, elk and moose.

Hunters are encouraged to give the head of their deer for testing at the NDSU Veterinary Diagnostic Lab, Tractor Supply in Grand Forks or the Hillsboro Cenex.

“Largely this is kind of a new area. We haven’t found the disease in this area before and nothing close to it either on the Minnesota side or North Dakota side,” Game and Fish wildlife veterinarian Dr. Charlie Bahnson said.