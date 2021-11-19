LIVE: Super Bowl Winners Promoting COVID Vaccine At FARGODOME Walk-In Clinic

COVID Vaccine Clinic Set For Saturday Morning Before Bison Game

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Bison players won’t be the only football stars at the FARGODOME this Saturday.

Ex-NFL players and Super Bowl winners Bart Oates, Billy Davis and Kyle Richardson will be meeting fans at a COVID-19 and flu vaccine walk-in clinic at the Dome ahead of the Bison game.

The clinic will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the main lobby.

It’s part of a partnership between the NFL Alumni Association and CDC to promote COVID Vaccines.

Bart Oates won three Super Bowls and is the president of the Alumni Association.

He says he’s talked to a lot of football fans in the 6-8 months he’s been promoting getting the shot.

He adds, “It’s really about creating this dialogue if you will about ‘Let’s discuss it, particularly if you’re hesitant, and find out why you’re hesitant and if it makes sense for you to go forward with it, or if it’s best not to’.”