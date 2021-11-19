UND Basketball Alum Stewart Chasing Dreams in G-League with Lakeland Magic

Lead the Summit League in scoring his senior season in 2019-20

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Marlon Stewart left a powerful legacy for the University of North Dakota’s basketball program. In his senior season, Stewart led the summit league in points per game with 18.6 as well as assists per game with 5.2.

Stewart’s five and a half rebounds per game in his senior season make him the only player in program history to have a 15,5 and 5 season. Stewart’s determination and ability took him to the next level where he now looks to prove himself for the Orlando Magic’s G League affiliate, the Lakeland Magic.

“The speed of the game is a little bit faster always whenever you bump up levels the speed just gets a little bit faster its like coming out of high school and going back to college again you’re just with a bunch of guys who were the best players at their level,” Stewart said.

While Stewart’s college resume and the tale of the tape tell a story in and of itself, playing at und prepared him in other aspects for this new challenge as well.

“Especially going into my last season, you know just being one of the only seniors and just having to lead a team in a different aspect that I’d been doing the previous years I’d been there,” Stewart said. “I think playing high major teams such as Gonzaga. Obviously we beat Nebraska , Oregon State was even a tough game to play I just think just the more you can play in those environments playing against players who are faster, stronger. Just typical players you don’t see in the league we were playing in,,, that helps a lot.

While Stewart is still earning his minutes in the G League the will to win is still what sets him apart.

“The ability to want to win and I have always been so competitive it has driven me to do whatever I can do to get on the court at this point or just win in general which would be at UND,” Stewart said.

Only two players have made it to the NBA out of the university of North Dakota. Stewart wants to make it three.