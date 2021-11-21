UND Splits Series with Duluth

Fighting Hawks Hockey Recap

The North Dakota Fighting Hawks defeated the Duluth Bulldogs 2-1 after losing the previous night 4-1.

“We never like losing games in the Ralph especially to a heated rival like Duluth.We addressed the things we need to improve on, staying out of the box, and we did that we did everything we talked about all year all week when we prepared for Duluth we did that.. even battling through some adversity with guys out and I’m really proud of our group I thought we did a really good job tonight,” said Mateo Constantini.