Viking and Packers fans crowd Buffalo Wild Wings during the game

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Buffalo Wild Wings was filled with green and purple jerseys

Several people gathered at the restaurant to cheer on their favorite football teams.

The atmosphere was booming with cheers from hopeful Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers fans.

The restaurant teamed up with the Vikings to offer free appetizers with a $20 or more purchase of food or non-alcoholic drinks.

Customers say they love coming to the restaurant to cheer on their team with other like-minded people.

“I think the Vikings are playing a lot better recently and getting Justin Jefferson the ball, so I think they are gonna pull it out- at home they can do it,” Vikings fan, Jake Hermanson said.

“The Packers, they crush the Vikings,” Packers fan, Taven Huso said.

Keep your eyes open for more Buffalo Wild Wings football specials.