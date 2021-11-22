An estimated 53 million Americans are expected to travel for Thanksgiving

"If you plan on hitting the skies for some pies or the road for some rolls, travelers should know this year, traffic and crowds will be much different from last year."

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — “Primarily the airlines, TSA, and the airports are all working together to make sure the passengers experience is a pleasant as possible during this busier holiday travel period,” said Executive Director, Fargo Airport Authority Shawn Dobberstein.

If you plan on hitting the skies for some pies or the road for some rolls, travelers should know this year, traffic and crowds will be much different from last year.

“We’re expecting to see about forty eight million Americans traveling by road this Thanksgiving holiday. In total we’re expecting about fifty three million Americans will travel, which is near pre pandemic levels,” said Gene LaDoucer of AAA.

Gas prices aren’t at pre-pandemic levels, demand for gas spiked this year with more people driving due to less working from home and looser COVID restrictions allowing people to be out more.

Depending on the direction you’re traveling on the road the gas prices will vary.

” If you’re traveling for the holidays and you’re headed east or south you can expect to pay prices comparable or less than what you’re paying here. If you travel west to some of the western states you could see prices considerably higher,” said LaDoucer.

If you plan on flying make sure to get there early and visit the TSA website and check out the information to ensure your carry on bag is packed to meet federal requirements to avoid any possible issues before boarding.

And lastly check the forecast.

“Well here locally it’s fine but I see there is a system out on the east coast that people could be concerned about. So even though you’re traveling out of Fargo you should monitor the conditions in the connecting airport that you’re going through,” said Dobberstein.