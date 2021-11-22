Fill the Dome breaks new record with 25 tons of food

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Due to COVID, no food actually touched the floor of the dome for a second year in a row.

Instead, high school students worked effortlessly to collect food at their schools and bring in monetary donations.

Great Plains Food Bank will distribute the food throughout the region.

The need has gone up greatly during the pandemic.

Since 2007, Fill the Dome has collected more than 2 point 3 million pounds of food.

“The communities been really really incredibly supportive from the first year of Fill the Dome all the way to this year. They see it as a signature event and sort of a tradition and everyone knows it’s fill the dome week. They go to Hornbacher’s and they know to purchase those bags, so they know they can donate and make a difference. They see they can help our students succeed,”said Great Plains Food Bank CEO Melissa Sobolik.