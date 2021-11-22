LIVE: Tree Lighting, Santa Village Among Holiday Traditions Kicking Off This Week In Fargo

We get the details about two holiday traditions from Fargo Parks

Fargo, N.D. (KVRR) — ‘Tis the season, and Fargo Parks is celebrating the start of the holiday season in a big way this week.

Tuesday marks the lighting of the downtown Christmas tree in Broadway Square, along with the opening of the downtown ice rink. The event will run from 5-6 p.m.

Skating rentals start Wednesday.

On Saturday, Santa Village opens up in Rheault Farm in South Fargo.

Admission is free if you bring a non-perishable food item or toy to donate for their Season if Giving campaign.

This is only the second year the tree has been at Broadway Square.

But it carries on a long tradition of holiday cheer.

Fargo Parks’ Marketing & Communications Manager Katie McCormick says, “Fargo Parks has been bringing the holiday spirit downtown for about 40 years and this is our second year doing it at Broadway Square, and we’re just so excited.”

