NDSU Men’s Basketball Snaps Two-Game Skid with Win over Tarleton State

Bison won 54-53 over the Texans

FARGO, N.D — North Dakota State men’s basketball snaps a two-game losing skid edging out Tarleton State at home on Monday.

Jarius Cook led the way for the Bison with 17 points. Rocky Kreuser added 12 and Grant Nelson had 11.

NDSU’s next home game is Saturday against Idaho.