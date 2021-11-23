Hoeven & VA Undersecretary discuss upgrading Fargo Nat’l Cemetery

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – North Dakota Sen. John Hoeven holds a roundtable to talk about raising funds for the Fargo National Cemetery.

He was joined by V.A. Undersecretary for Memorial Affairs Mathew Quinn, Rep. Kelly Armstrong and the Gus family who previously owned the land. They are working to secure funds to upgrade and secure additional facilities at the cemetery.

Another goal is to open eligibility to all members of the reserve and guard members as well as certain family members without jeopardizing the cemetery’s access to federal grants.

“We want to do planning and actively work to enhance this great, Fargo National Veteran Cemetery and that involves a couple things, not only more help from the VA at the federal level, but also building partnerships out here,” Hoeven said.

This effort will also impact the state veteran cemeteries in Fargo and Bismarck.