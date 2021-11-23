LIVE: All-Original Holiday Production Coming To Empire Theatre In Grand Forks

Grand Forks Native Misti Koop Writes, Directs & Stars In The Holiday Show

Grand Forks, N.D. (KVRR) — An all-original Holiday show is helping kick off the season this weekend and Grand Forks.

Performer and Grand Forks Native Misti Koop is directing and staring in The Holiday Show, which she also wrote.

The show premiers at the Empire Theater this week.

The show is described as like family holiday specials from the 60’s and 70’s.

Koop (cope) was inspired by a year when she couldn’t come home for Christmas because she was touring on a cruise ship in the Caribbean.

She’s performed on stages from Medora, to New York, to national tours.

But she says this show in Grand Forks beats them all.

She adds, “Definitely been a team effort across the board. It’s been the biggest thing I’ve ever done, and I’ve done some big things. But personally this is the biggest thing I’ve ever done.”

Showtimes are November 26th and 27th, and December 2nd, 3rd and 4th at 7 a.m. and November 28th and December 5th at 2 p.m.

Click here for more information, including tickets.