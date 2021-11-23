Stunning Mural Going Up For Concordia’s Christmas Concert Series

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — A stunning mural is being applied to 44 wood panels that will be the visual centerpiece of Concordia College’s Christmas Concert.

It was designed by muralist Paul Johnson of Pelican Rapids, Minnesota who started working on the design back in June.

This year’s theme is “…And Glory Shone Around”.

Nearly 300 students will be a part of the performances on December 3-5 in Memorial Auditorium on Concordia’s campus.

They’ll also perform the show on December 9 at Orchestra Hall in Minneapolis.

Tickets are available through the box office and on the Concordia Christmas Concert website.