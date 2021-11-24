Memory Café adds a music room at its Downtown Fargo location

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Memory Café has been serving the Fargo-Moorhead metro for four-and-a-half years and recently moved from co-founder Deb Kaul’s house into new space downtown.

In September, it was moved to 1122 First Avenue North.

Memory Café provides education, a safe place for the memory loss community to play games, enjoy friendships, feel a sense of belonging and partake in arts and crafts and play and listen to music.

Theresa Halverson’s mother suffered from dementia. Her family recently sponsored a music room.

“We weren’t sure how to connect with my mom as her disease progressed and the one way we were able to connect with her was through music, and, so when the opportunity to sponsor a room here at the Memory Café I knew it was the right place,” Halverson said.

“It’s critically important; No one else does what we’re doing and we’re just beginning to scratch the surface on what that can look like in the Fargo-Moorhead area,” Kaul said.

The Memory Café is also looking for a sponsor for a game room.