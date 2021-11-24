Salvation Army serves up Thanksgiving meal for those in need

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Volunteers gathered to give back to the Fargo community Wednesday by helping to provide a Thanksgiving meal to those in need.

“Every day, Monday through Friday and Sunday evenings we provide breakfast and lunch and a Sunday evening meal to people in the community. Today we’re having a Thanksgiving emphasis as Thanksgiving is tomorrow so we’re putting on a full-fledged Thanksgiving meal to people who cannot afford one of their own or those who simply want to come down and enjoy the community,” Salvation Army Maj. Abe Tamayo said.

The meal included all the Thanksgiving classics.

“Turkey, candied yams. I think a green bean casserole. I believe we are having mashed potatoes and gravy, maybe corn? I’m not sure, and a lot of pies,” Salvation Army Public Relations and Volunteer Coordinator Kristi Simmons said.

You can just walk in, hop in the line and get their food and then we’ll be having people come around with drink and desert cart.

What makes this day sweet for those eating and volunteering isn’t just the food, it’s the opportunity to serve the community and share their faith.

“God was dealing with my heart saying I need to serve people less fortunate than me and I have plugged in I have done bell ringing I have served lunches and breakfast and it is a privilege to serve today when we will have so many people here,” Elna Tims said.