9th Annual Burn the Bird Run

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The ninth annual Burn the Bird Run five K and ten K was earlier, runners gathered to start their thanksgiving with some cardio.

afterwards they were awarded.

a medal as well as doughnuts, coffee and hot chocolate. Our own Chief Meteorologist Rob Kupec got some cardio in himself.

“It’s kind of a holiday tradition around here and it’s a really fun race, it’s a nice way to kind of kick off thanksgiving. You feel like you’ve gotten out and got some exercise and then you don’t feel so bad about the meal you’re going to eat,” said Kupec.