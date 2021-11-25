Ypsilanti Girl Wins Bonnie Plants 3rd Grade Cabbage State Title

STUTSMAN CO., N.D. (KVRR) — A Stutsman county student in Ypsilanti is earning a lot of “green” after being selected as North Dakota’s winner of the Bonnie Plants 3rd Grade Cabbage Program.

Sully Amundson won a $1,000 scholarship and bragging rights for her “Best in State” cabbage which is more than 11 pounds.

Sully is a student at Gussner Elementary.

Bonnie Plants relaunched the Cabbage Program this year as a remote-friendly learning activity to safely bring education outdoors.

Sully was selected by Bonnie Plants and North Dakota Department of Agriculture based on her enthusiasm to learn and the size and overall appearance of her cabbage.