Moorhead, Minn. (KVRR) — After Black Friday it’s time to celebrate small businesses this holiday season. Hollands Home and Garden hosted their fifteenth annual Small Business Saturday.

It’s in an effort to showcase products from local businesses around Moorhead and West Fargo, heading into the holidays.

Customers filled the shop and purchased items like; ornaments, quilts, holiday nomes, candles and more.

Over fifty businesses participated including Auto Werks, Hooligans, Sandy’s Doughnuts and more.

“I just think it’s incredibly important to support local business, they’re the backbone of our community, they give back to the community by creating jobs, by giving back different charities, all kinds of things, supporting our tax base and our schools,” said Holland’s owner Sarah Liljestotrand.

Hollands will have more events this year to showcase more local products.