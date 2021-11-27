Santa Village kicks off the holidays

This will be the first time in a long time that we've been able to celebrate Christmas with family due to covid.

Fargo, N.D. (KVRR) — “We are out here at Santa village for the Fargo parks department Santa village and it’s a beautiful day for it, I love this is our opening day, beautiful sunshine and it’s not too cold”, said Mrs. Claus.

Along with some cooperative weather there were plenty of festivities for the community to enjoy to get in the holiday spirit.

“My favorite thing of course is Santa’s house because that’s where people can come in and see Santa and me, and they can get their picture taken and decorate a cookie to take home. We also have in the bunkhouse where you can do a craft you get to take home and keep throughout the years, we have the train set up, people love the train,” said Claus.

And a few of Santa’s reindeer were present to give carriage rides to the kids and their families.

We’ve seen a lot of isolation the last two years, and people expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to enjoy this experience with their families and fellow community members.

“It’s amazing to have the community out here. After the two years that we’ve had I think we’ve heard a lot about family reunions during the holidays, and this is like a giant family reunion,” said Claus.

“This will be the first time in a long time that we’ve been able to celebrate Christmas with family due to covid. You can tell people are loving it feels like Christmas,” said Tory Hubbard a Fargo resident.

One teenager just moved here from California with his family and he is excited to see some snow.

“Actually we’ve never really seen snow, the most amount of snow we’ve seen is maybe an inch or quarter of an inch. Not a lot,” said Fargo resident Terrick Hubbard.