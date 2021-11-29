Fargo’s North Broadway Bridge may be demolished

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The fate of the North Broadway Bridge will be decided at the next City Commission meeting in two weeks.

“I just want the public to understand that if we take the bridge out it doesn’t mean it immediately comes back, ” Fargo Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney said.

If the 32-year-old North Broadway Bridge is demolished because of erosion and safety concerns from constant flooding, City Traffic Engineer Jeremy Gorden estimates the new bridge could be put in place by 2026.

Before that a lot of factors have to be decided like where the $17.5 million for construction will come from, if the bridge will be demolished at all and secondary routes to replace that flow of traffic while a new bridge is constructed.

Some solutions mentioned were raising the height of the bridge or investing more funds into the 12th Avenue bridge that sees more traffic.

Since North Dakota and Minnesota share the bridge the cost would be split between the two states.

“There is another project that gets taken off the table if we put $8 million into a bridge,” City Commissioner Arlette Preston said.

Others feel this could be the perfect time for a project like this to drive up the local economy and keep this route open for emergency vehicles to travel.

Weather hazards are also a big discussion.

“Right now interest rates are historically low for a long-term investment infrastructure like this,” City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn said.

“I’m just going to be really hard-pressed to ever invest in something that impedes water flow,” City Commissioner John Strand said.

With the bridge constantly flooding, and it being so low currently, keeping it at it’s current height could disrupt water from passing quickly through the city, causing more problems.

Fargo will seek federal and state funding for a new bridge. The idea of dipping into bonds for the funds was also discussed.