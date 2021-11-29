NDSU employees required to get vaccinated for COVID

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – North Dakota State University announces all employees must be vaccinated for Covid-19 or undergo testing to comply with an executive order from President Biden.

It requires federal contractors to be fully vaccinated, which university officials say it is.

NDSU workers need to get two shots of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or one dose of Johnson and Johnson and provide the university with proof by Jan. 4.

Under federal rules, there are religious and medical exemptions. Employees receiving an exemption will be required to test weekly and wear a mask.

A federal judge blocked the Biden administration from enforcing the vaccine mandate on certain health care workers in 10 states including and South Dakota.

Click here for more information including exemption applications.