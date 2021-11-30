Red River Broadcast, Forum Communications reach purchase agreement for Fargo, Duluth TV stations

FARGO (KVRR) – Red River Broadcast has entered into an Asset Purchase agreement with Forum Communications Co. for the sale of their station assets, FOX affiliates KVRR in Fargo, N.D. and KQDS in Duluth, Minn. The transaction is pending the grant of a waiver from the FCC.

Forum currently owns WDAY, the ABC affiliate in Fargo, as well as a number of newspapers including both Fargo and Duluth.

“We considered a number of suitors”, said Kathy Lau, COO of Red River/KVRR/KQDS. “Forum’s decades-long commitment to local journalism, and their local, family ownership were important to our final decision.” She continues, “At a time of increased consolidation nationally, local ownership will be a difference maker.”

Red River/KVRR/KQDS is currently owned by Curtis Squire Inc., a family holding company who has held the stations for the past several decades.

Both companies expect to file with the FCC in the next few weeks.